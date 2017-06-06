Chiefs sign second-rounder Tanoh Kpassagnon

The Chiefs are down to one.
According to Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs have signed second-round defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon.
That leaves first-round quarterback Patrick Mahomes as their last remaining unsigned pick.
Kpassagnon has the physical frame to be a dominant presence. At 6-foot-7 and 289 pounds and a 4.83-second 40-yard dash, he has all the physical gifts you could ask for. He had 11.0 sacks last year for Villanova.
But he’s also a work in progress, and the Chiefs are good enough up front that they hope they can give him time to develop.
