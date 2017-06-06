 Skip to content

Chiefs sign second-rounder Tanoh Kpassagnon

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 6, 2017, 5:48 PM EDT
The Chiefs are down to one.

According to Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs have signed second-round defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon.

That leaves first-round quarterback Patrick Mahomes as their last remaining unsigned pick.

Kpassagnon has the physical frame to be a dominant presence. At 6-foot-7 and 289 pounds and a 4.83-second 40-yard dash, he has all the physical gifts you could ask for. He had 11.0 sacks last year for Villanova.

But he’s also a work in progress, and the Chiefs are good enough up front that they hope they can give him time to develop.

2 Responses to “Chiefs sign second-rounder Tanoh Kpassagnon”
  1. Iknowitall says: Jun 6, 2017 6:32 PM

    A future HOFer.
    Will soon remind people of a young Buck Buchanan

  2. mauicat1 says: Jun 6, 2017 7:37 PM

    Just so we all know, the last name is pronounced “pass an yo”. The NFL will be hearing that name a lot in the future. Mainly, everyone who has to block him. QBs will be asking “who the hell was that”?

