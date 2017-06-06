Chris Long already messing with new Eagles teammates

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 6, 2017, 6:54 AM EDT

The Eagles brought Chris Long in for his veteran savvy, and the good news is teammate Fletcher Cox is already showing some of his own after being the target of a social media barb.

Via Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, Long saw an easy target when Cox took to Twitter to complain about his Delta flight being postponed.

Long changed his own Twitter avatar to a Delta logo, and sent him a reply that read: “Fletcher, we don’t give a s-t. Grab some extra pretzels and sit tight.”

“I was reading my Twitter and I was like, ‘Oh, Fletch seems upset. I think I want to mess with him'” Long said. “A guy with that much money, who’s that good at football, he’s got to be able to take a joke, . . .

“I texted him right after, I was like, ‘Man Delta’s really out of line for that.’ He was like, ‘It was a fake account, it wasn’t Delta.’ I was like, ‘Oh, really?’ ”

Cox admitted he was fooled for a moment.

“Chris’s got a real sense of humor,” Cox said. “When he did it, I instantly looked. It kind of shocked me a little bit.”

He better stay on his toes, because Long has proven himself a capable Internet troll, as well as a solid defensive end.