Christian McCaffrey: NFL rule keeping me from OTAs “sucks”

Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey isn’t allowed to participate in Organized Team Activities because of an NFL rule keeping rookies off the field until their colleges’ end their spring semesters. McCaffrey is not a fan of that rule.
“It sucks,” McCaffrey told the team’s website, “it’s really tough.”
McCaffrey went to Stanford, where final exams aren’t over until June 14, so until then he’s not allowed at the Panthers facility. That’s true even though McCaffrey isn’t even enrolled at Stanford anymore — the rule applies whether the player is currently a student or not.
Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is not a fan of the rule either, but McCaffrey says he’s making the best of a bad situation by talking on the phone with running backs coach Jim Skipper.
“He’ll quiz me over the phone, and then I’ll go over everything, and he’ll tell me what to learn for the next day,” McCaffrey said. “You can still get the plays down and get good training when you’re home, but nothing will ever compete with actually getting the reps on the field, being with the guys. It is what it is. That’s the rule, and we’ll just have to deal with it.”
The NFL says the rule is designed to encourage players not to drop out of college, but realistically, many top players already choose not to enroll in the spring semester because they they want to prepare for the Scouting Combine and the draft. Many rookies haven’t been college students since December, and it’s silly to tell those rookies they can’t practice until their college semesters are over.
It also gives cover to the guy who wants to stick around and graduate
Add this to the miles long list of dumb NFL rules
If the NFL wants to get serious about something like this, make getting a degree the requirement. Otherwise this is a joke
More than rookies, they’re employees now.
The NFL is too busy focusing on the important rules, like which TD celebrations should be allowed.
With a dumb rule like that you’d think the colleges actually care about the students getting an education as opposed to destroying property and shutting down people with whom they disagree.
For a league full of dumb rules, this may be the dumbest! Not only do most of those draft-bound players not sign up for spring classes, most don’t even attend classes in the fall as there are no repercussions for bad grades at that point.