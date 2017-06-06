Cornelius Bennett impressed by Sean McDermott, wants to come back

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 6, 2017, 8:45 AM EDT

Bills coach Sean McDermott has a big enough job on his hands trying to fix the football team on the field.

But before he can really dig into that job, he’s trying to rebuild some bridges with past Bills, and seems to be winning them over.

Via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News, former Bills linebacker Cornelius Bennett said he plans to be around the team more in the future, after attending just “two or three” games in the last 20 years.

“I’ve been gone away from here since 1995,” Bennett said. “I haven’t been this excited about Buffalo football in a long, long time. I’m planning to come up here to a couple games this year, which is something I haven’t done.”

Bennett was one of the seven Bills legends McDermott reached out to as soon as he got the job. (The others were guys named

Jim Kelly, Bruce Smith, Andre Reed, Thurman Thomas, Darryl Talley, and Steve Tasker — no big deal.) And while it might be viewed as an easy PR stunt for the new guy in town, Bennett was left impressed with the rookie head coach.

“This guy seems to be genuine, truly cares about what he’s doing,” Bennett said. “Not just excited to be a head coach. He truly seems to enjoy coaching and making kids better kids.”

While getting the Bills to the playoffs is still a goal for the future in Buffalo, connecting with the guys who did it before is a good step for McDermott, as he tries to return a wayward team to its former glory.