Cowboys sport new T-shirt vowing to “re-commit”

Posted by Charean Williams on June 6, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT

Jason Garrett loves his slogans, stamping his mantras on T-shirts for all to wear. The catchphrases – Hah!, We do, Attack, Fight, Finish the Fight and 17”, among others – are well worn by players at The Star.

Every slogan contains a story that Garrett tells before issuing a new shirt.

This year, players have a T-shirt bearing the words: Re-commit.

“I think you have to have that approach,” tight end Jason Witten said via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “You just can’t allow yourself to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to pick up where we left off.’ That just doesn’t work in this game. You’ll get exposed individually and collectively as a team if you take that approach. I think it’s a good mantra to have, to re-commit.

“I think it’s good for guys to understand it. But really it’s we got to go do it. I think we have that understanding that this is what we have to do. I think it gives you a lot of confidence to see young players to have the success that they did go back and re-commit and find things they can do better as we all can. So that’s a good start. We got a long way to go.”

The Cowboys are trying to do something they haven’t done since 2008-09 when they last posted back-to-back winning seasons. They were 13-3 last season, but lost 11 players in free agency and two to retirement.