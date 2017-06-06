Derrick Henry admits he poorly handled his absence from workouts

Posted by Charean Williams on June 6, 2017, 3:46 PM EDT

Derrick Henry admits his communication skills need work. The Titans running back missed the start of voluntary workouts, which began April 17.

It turns out he was prepping for finals at Alabama, where he now is only four classes short of his degree. But Henry didn’t inform the coaching staff he would miss time to attend to school work.

Henry said it was his mistake.

“Yeah, I should’ve handled it different, but I was just trying to focus on school and get my training right just so I was ready when I came back here,” Henry said via Paul Kuharsky of ESPN. “We settled the differences. We all good, and I’m happy to be back working with the guys, being here with the guys, and trying to be better every day, and that’s what we’ve been doing.”

Henry, who had 110 carries for 490 yards and five touchdowns last season, could get more work this season as a complement to DeMarco Murray.