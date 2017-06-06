Deshaun Watson has passed all tests so far

Posted by Charean Williams on June 6, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT

The Texans drafted Deshaun Watson as their quarterback of the future. The former Clemson star has passed all the tests so far.

“He’s doing good,” Bill O’Brien said via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “For a rookie coming in here, he’s spent a lot of time. He’s studying hard. He has great questions. He has good answers to the questions when we kind of quiz them every morning. I’ve been impressed with all three [quarterbacks]. It’s a good room, and he’s working hard.”

Watson, who threw for 9,201 yards and 83 touchdowns in his college career, has so far handled the expectations of being a first-round pick and a future franchise quarterback. He quietly has gone about his business, watching and learning from Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden.

“I think any time you come in as a rookie at this level, it’s going to be hard on you,” cornerback Johnathan Joseph said in quotes distributed by the team. “Obviously, the spotlight is going to be on you. But I think overall he’s come in, been quiet, all ears, been learning, paying attention, and I think this is a great veteran team so guys are definitely trying to help him out as much as we can.”