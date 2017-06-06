Desmond Trufant back on field for Falcons

Posted by Josh Alper on June 6, 2017, 1:07 PM EDT

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said last week that cornerback Desmond Trufant’s recovery from last year’s season-ending pectoral injury had moved along well enough that there was a chance Trufant would practice before the end of the offseason program.

Quinn wasn’t just blowing optimistic smoke in the air. Trufant was on the field and going through drills with his teammates at Tuesday’s Organized Team Activity. Trufant may not be working in full at this point, but being on the field now suggests he’ll be good to go when training camp gets underway and that’s exactly where the Falcons want their starting corner.

Trufant wasn’t the only Falcons defensive player back on the field after an injury Tuesday. Defensive end Derrick Shelby is working with the team after tearing his Achilles last season and Kemal Ishmael is back to work after shoulder surgery.

Ishmael is working with the linebackers after playing safety for most of his time in Atlanta, something Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said would be the case earlier in the offseason.