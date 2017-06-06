Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan faced hard questions from beat writers Tuesday afternoon in a press conference to address the purging of the roster. Among the questions: Do the Jets have the worst roster in the NFL?
Maccagnan instead offered a sunny outlook for the Jets’ prospects.
“Our focus from Day 1 has been to build this thing through the draft,” Maccagnan said. “It’s going to be a competitive roster.”
Reporters also asked Maccagnan whether the Jets intended to “tank” this season in order to earn a high draft choice in 2018.
“That is not our focus,” he answered.
The Jets officially released linebacker David Harris on Tuesday and Maccagnan confirmed they will move on from receiver Eric Decker. The moves will save the team $13.75 million in payroll this season.
“We have some flexibility now,” said Maccagnan, but stressing that the moves were not financially motivated.
Maccagnan added that there is “never a good time for these things.”
Flexibility to do what, exactly? Free agency is 3 months old at this point. This does not help the team for this year, no matter what Mikey Mac says. Great move for the tank, terrible move for showing respect to your veteran players
As a,lifelong Jets fanx once i think it can’t get any worse they go out and surprise that it can..
So now our young developing QBs will not have a reliable veteran target out there to help. I don’t understand. Decker is not that old, nor is he a bum. Wow I hate being a fan of this team.
Classy organization
I make Alabama a 3 pt favorite.
Yes they are tanking and they should. The Jets need a QB so they can win after Brady retires. San Darnold is a potential stud plus there are a couple other quality kids.
You don’t want to go 6-10 and end up with the 9th pick and have to sell the farm to get to 3 or 4 to get the 2nd or 3rd QB. Go 1-15 and get number 1 and get the guy you want. Just like the Colts did to get Andrew Luck. Peyton is hurt, cool let’s lose 15 games.
As a Pats fan it makes me slightly nervous (not really) that the Jets finally get it. Bet Woody Johnson fired everyone and screws it up
OMG Jets fans are mad. You need to make sure you have the worst record. If you go 4-12 and get the 4th pick and miss out on Darnold you will freak out. Cleveland is going 3-13 you have to be worse
Worst roster top to bottom and it’s not close.
The only position I can assume they’re average to above average is safety, since they just drafted two. This year will be a long one for JETS fans
The Colts did the Suck for Luck strategy and it worked.
Unfortunately for the Jets, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, or Josh Allen are not in the same league as Luck.
Coming this fall, Draft Day II starring Nick Offerman as Jets GM.