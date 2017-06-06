Doug Baldwin joins Tuesday’s PFT Live

Posted by Mike Florio on June 6, 2017, 5:58 AM EDT

The Seahawks currently have plenty of issues, which give rise to plenty of questions. Coincidentally, Tuesday’s PFT Live has Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin.

Baldwin swung by 30 Rock on Monday afternoon for a video interview that will be included in the soon-to-start three-hour tour, which also will include a look at a broader issue has hasn’t been relevant to Baldwin’s team since his second NFL season: Trying to get to the playoffs after missing the postseason.

So which teams that missed the party in 2016 have the best chance of becoming the four-to-six teams that try to make it to the playoffs not doing so in the prior season? Drop your thoughts below, and we’ll has it out during the show, which begins at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio and then migrates to NBCSN for the final two hours of the show.