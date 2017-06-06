Doug Baldwin: Seahawks’ locker room is different, that makes us great

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 6, 2017, 8:19 AM EDT

The Seahawks’ locker room has recently been portrayed as divided, but one of the players in that locker room says that’s not quite right.

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin said on PFT Live that although there are disputes within the locker room, that’s about healthy competition, which makes the team better.

“I know that our locker room is different,” Baldwin said. “We have a lot of vibrant personalities that are not hesitant to share their emotions and their opinions, but that’s what makes us great. And Pete Carroll has embraced that environment, he’s made that environment. We celebrate individuality and he’s done a great job of handling those different personalities and giving us a platform to express ourselves because ultimately he feels that in doing so, that’s how we become the best version of ourselves on the football field.”

Baldwin said the ESPN article that portrayed problems between quarterback Russell Wilson and players on the defense hadn’t caused any problems on the team.

“There was no issues with the article because we’re a family. Yeah, we do argue, we do have disagreements, but at the end of the day, we know what we’re fighting for, we know we’re going in the same direction,” he said.

With reports about an attempt to trade Richard Sherman, the decision not to sign Colin Kaepernick and a possible rift in the locker room, all eyes have been on Seattle this offseason. But Baldwin says there’s nothing to see here.