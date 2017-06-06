Falcons add linebacker Jack Lynn

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 6, 2017, 2:48 AM EDT

The Atlanta Falcons signed linebacker Jack Lynn and released fullback Soma Vainuku on Monday.

Lynn took part in the team’s rookie mini-camp last month. Lynn played in 41 games in four years at the University of Minnesota. Over that span, Lynn totaled 215 total tackles with three sacks and four forced fumbles.

Vainuku likely took a backseat on the roster following the team’s additional of Derrick Coleman earlier this offseason. Coleman has appeared in 31 games with the Seattle Seahawks in three seasons. He hasn’t played since being released by Seattle following an arrest for a hit-and-run in 2015.