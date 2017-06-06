Four players publish column aimed at revived war on drugs

A quartet of NFL players who have devoted time and effort to addressing concerns regarding the criminal justice system have written a column that advocates against what could be a renewed war on drugs.
The effort from Malcolm Jenkins, Anquan Boldin, Glover Quin, and Johnson Bademosi, posted at CNN.com, is aimed at a recent directive from Attorney General Jeff Sessions to require prosecutors to seek the strongest possible sentences in all situation, including drug offenses.
“[W]e believe our justice system is broken,” they write. “We believe America is locking the wrong people up for the wrong reasons for too long. We believe treatment and rehabilitation are often better alternatives to prison. And we believe that for those who do deserve prison time, there should also be second chances.”
The four players have spent time in D.C., meeting with members of Congress in order to effect change.
“We were so gratified to see that most of the elected officials we met in Washington on the right and on the left believe this, too,” they explain. “In fact, it seems criminal justice reform may be the only issue where members of both parties agree.”
That would be significant, given the current volume and tone of the discourse in Washington.
“We are in this for the long haul,” the players say. “We know these problems won’t be solved in a few weeks or months, but we are committed to using our voices to do whatever we can to truly make our neighborhoods safer.”
The full article can be seen here. Jenkins, Boldin, Quin, and Bademosi deserve credit for addressing a serious problem in a thoughtful way and attempting to identify solutions for solving it.
We (USA) should have never privatized the penal system back in the 1980’s. Somethings should not be for profit. Incarceration is one of those things. Everything is better when don’t in moderation. That most certainly includes capitalism.
I think they may be well intentioned, however they
‘re terribly misguided. For the first time last year, we had more Americans die of drug overdoses last than die from auto accidents. This in addition to all the crime (murder, theft, strong arming) that’s involved with the drug trade, makes increased enforcement probably a good thing.
In the case where a seller sells drugs (like heroin) to users that overdose and die, the drug seller shares a responsibility in aiding his death and should have to pay.
What “second chance” would a dead drug user get?
@factschecker is right; privatizing prisons was a gross mistake. Check out the ludicrous ballooning of prison populations after this, coupled with the equally-ludicrous % of prisoners who in effect are there for simple, non-violent drug possession offenses.
The War on Drugs is a farce, it’s ineffective while inflating our tax burden. Elsewhere in the world (heaven forbid those foreigners have good ideas) there are far more effective measures for curtailing drug abuse – such as legalization (oh my!) and decriminalization
Also, check out how ERRONEOUS some drugs are classified… for the sole purpose of punishing to a harder extent. TONS and TONS of misinformation in our schools and government about drugs, all designed to instill fear and thus leverage increased power over the people
Yes they do. They are the anti Kaepernicks, they actually know what they are talking about and it’s a safe bet they weren’t wearing Castro shirts or pig socks either.
Whatever your opinion on the subject you’ve got to agree this is how you effect change. You may not get as many internet blog articles about you as you would if you simply take a knee but it’s professional, grown up, and shows a true interest in the cause.
Good for you guys.