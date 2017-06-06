James Harrison is not happy about another random test

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 6, 2017, 4:23 PM EDT

To be polite, James Harrison is ticked. Specifically, because the league has asked him to tick in a cup for the third time this offseason.

Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, the Steelers linebacker has taken to social media to express his skepticism at the league’s random drug-testing.

“Let’s see,” Harrison wrote. “today marks my 3rd random ped test this offseason in about as many months #March29th #April27th #June6th #nopedsneeded.”

Players can be tested up to six times per offseason. Harrison’s agent Bill Parise tried to dampen the fire, saying “they have the right to test him and we understand that.”

But Harrison has also been skeptical throughout his career. Last December, he told Pennlive.com he didn’t think it was truly arbitrary.

“I’m starting to think it’s not as random,” Harrison said. “I just wish I had that much luck with the lottery. That’s all.”

The 39-year-old linebacker has continued to perform at a high level, and is well known for the intensity of his offseason workouts.