James Harrison is not happy about another random test

To be polite, James Harrison is ticked. Specifically, because the league has asked him to tick in a cup for the third time this offseason.
Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, the Steelers linebacker has taken to social media to express his skepticism at the league’s random drug-testing.
“Let’s see,” Harrison wrote. “today marks my 3rd random ped test this offseason in about as many months #March29th #April27th #June6th #nopedsneeded.”
Players can be tested up to six times per offseason. Harrison’s agent Bill Parise tried to dampen the fire, saying “they have the right to test him and we understand that.”
But Harrison has also been skeptical throughout his career. Last December, he told Pennlive.com he didn’t think it was truly arbitrary.
“I’m starting to think it’s not as random,” Harrison said. “I just wish I had that much luck with the lottery. That’s all.”
The 39-year-old linebacker has continued to perform at a high level, and is well known for the intensity of his offseason workouts.
This means he smokes.
Anyone who thinks the NFL drug testing program is “random” is an idiot. Of course they target players whose production exceeds the average for players their age at their position.
Let’s see – the guy played for Pitt, goes to Cincinnati where he looks like the decrepit old man he is, then suddenly discovers the fountain of youth back in Pitt?
Does anyone doubt that this guy is juicing? But as a Pats fan I say let him do it – he sucks in coverage and has never done a thing vs NE.
Fess up, Lance… uh, I mean James.
His physique and age defy our expectations. If he’s clean he is a unique person.
The guy is a freak of nature. Him posting those videos of lifting crazy amounts of weight at his age is probably not helping his cause of proving he is PED free.
patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
Jun 6, 2017 5:00 PM
Do they also randomly test 40 year old Brady who plans to play 5 more years?
some where tom brady just broke his phone.
Andy Pettite and Roger Clemens were known for intense off season works.. both got popped for being a PED o file lol
Stop posting videos of you benching elephants and they probably leave you alone.
Juice head
If he didn’t do anything wrong,he doesn’t have to worry about how many times he’s tested.It’s in accordance with NFL rules,so stop the whining.