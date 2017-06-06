Jeremy Maclin will visit Bills, maybe the Ravens

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 6, 2017, 6:08 AM EDT

Now that Jeremy Maclin can officially talk to teams, he’s lining up visits with a pair of them.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Maclin is scheduled to visit the Bills today, and plans are being made to see the Ravens Wednesday as well.

Of course, the Bills can prevent him from making that trip if they want, and it certainly seems that some people there have interest.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor and running back LeSean McCoy have both been pushing for the addition, even before the new Bills braintrust had a chance to. The need for another playmaker in the passing game there is clear, even if the player statements pushed them into a bit of a corner.

The Ravens’ need is just as obvious. After the retirement of Steve Smith and the latest injury loss of tight end Dennis Pitta, the Ravens are running short on targets for Joe Flacco.