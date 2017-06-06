Jets to cut veteran linebacker David Harris

After 10 seasons with the Jets, David Harris is on the way out.
The Jets are planning to cut Harris, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The move comes as a surprise, as Harris started 15 games last year and has a good reputation as a locker room leader. However, Harris was due a $6.5 million base salary this season, and the Jets can cut him and wipe him off the books entirely, with no additional cap charge.
The newly arrived Demario Davis and 2016 first-round pick Darron Lee will be the players counted on to take Harris’s role in the defense.
The 33-year-old Harris was the longest-tenured Jet and the only player left from the Eric Mangini era. Now he’s done as a Jet.
LOL!
Their best defenders is now gone.
Welcome to NE in a part time role.
packers need to start picking up linebackers, safety, CB, defensive line scraps discarded by anyone. They will be lucky to finish 7-9 with the defense they are fielding.
That’s too bad; a leader, a smart football mind, who runs the middle of the defense, and a tackling machine. He’s a fan favorite, and he’ll be missed.
Welcome to new england…
A fan favorite but was weak in coverage last year(along with the others). Best wishes #52
Great player, very underrated in this league for years. He’ll catch on somewhere as a stopgap LB and help mentor some youngsters on how to play this game right. Great career.
If they are interested up north, he can sign with them and get a SuperBowl ring next season.
.
It’s official. The Jets are both mathematically eliminated and are on the clock. June 6 is the earliest date a team has ever announced their intention to tank the season.
.
Not a fan of this move. Hitman Harris best of luck .
Has lost a step. Thank God Rex is gone or they would be overpaying him in Buffalo and cutting Brown or Ragland
Raiders, line 1.
As a pats fan i HATE the JETS….HATE them. And although Harris is a Michigan guy, I always liked him. Solid player, wasn’t running his mouth like Rex Ryan, Bart Scott or Cromartie. Hopefully he finds a niche as a part time player on a good team that gives him a shot at a ring