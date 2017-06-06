Jets to cut veteran linebacker David Harris

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 6, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT

After 10 seasons with the Jets, David Harris is on the way out.

The Jets are planning to cut Harris, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The move comes as a surprise, as Harris started 15 games last year and has a good reputation as a locker room leader. However, Harris was due a $6.5 million base salary this season, and the Jets can cut him and wipe him off the books entirely, with no additional cap charge.

The newly arrived Demario Davis and 2016 first-round pick Darron Lee will be the players counted on to take Harris’s role in the defense.

The 33-year-old Harris was the longest-tenured Jet and the only player left from the Eric Mangini era. Now he’s done as a Jet.