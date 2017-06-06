Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t rule out signing an extension in New England

When assessing the various possible outcomes to the Tom Brady/Jimmy Garoppolo conundrum, one consists of Garoppolo signing a short-term extension to keep him with the Patriots while the Patriots and Garoppolo wait for Brady to walk away. So would Garoppolo do that?
“You know, I entertain any possibility,” Garoppolo told reporters at the team’s mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. “I don’t know, like I said, I’m not really thinking about too much right now. There’s just so much going on with OTAs and training camp is right around the corner. That’s where my focus is. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there, I guess.”
If there’s going to be a bridge to be crossed, it needs to come fairly soon. With each passing day, Garoppolo gets closer to free agency or the franchise tag. And since Garoppolo isn’t the starter, his injury risk is lower than it would be if he were actually playing.
So, basically, Garoppolo holds all the cards. Although his agent, Don Yee, has a history of underplaying his hand when it comes to Tom Brady’s contracts, those decisions have been made by the client not the agent. As a result, some believe Yee will try to turn the tables with Garoppolo.
The question becomes whether Garoppolo will go along with that, or whether he’ll insist on doing things his way, the way that Brady consistently has.
If he does then Brady is gone. I can see Brady finishing his career somewhere like Denver where there are still questions about the QB position.
Garoppolo’s agent should get together with Brady’s agent and the Patriots and work something out.
They sure have loaded up on talent this year. If Tom gets a sixth, I think he rides off into the sunset. Then it’s all Jimmy’s.
Although I do agree with you that a team like Denver would probably entertain the idea of going after. I think the city of Denver would truly hate this idea of Brady playing in a Broncos uniform. As a Bronco fan myself, I would rather see him go elsewhere.
The problem is, some team is going to be willing to give him $18 million a year… New England could never match that. It’s hard to imagine New England giving him such a high salary from either an extension or franchise tagged… unless they really do trade Brady, who knows.
It depends on the numbers: Both years for Tommy and age of Jimmy combined with the dollar amount.
Couple that with what is the offensive coaches promises for staying. If McDaniels bails, then plucking Jimmy G to his new team would be sweet for the new team, the new coach and the new starting QB. I honestly think McD and Jimmy G will be head coach and starting QB together. If Tommy retires, I think BB does. It may be an unspoken agreement that McD takes over for BB.
In three seasons with the Patriots Jimmy Garopollo has made 2.6 million. He’s due another 900k this season. However, there are a lot of moving parts to be integrated into his future with the Patriots. Some of these parts Garopollo controls. Some the Patriots control and some Tom Brady controls.
I’m certain that there will be nothing to learn about Garopollo until next offseason, or unless a prominent starter goes down. By both their words and deeds, the Patriots have shown a desire to have Garopollo succeed Brady.
At what point does BB give Brady the Bledsoe treatment?
I think and hope he stays, but even if he goes it will not be on bad terms. He already has as many rings as either Peyton, Eli, or Roethelisberger. So perhaps some Kaep to NE fabricated rumors would have a destabilizing effect instead? Good luck!
what a tough choice
stay and perhaps start in 2020
or
leave the best situation for god knows what
He will never sign an extension. He is gonna go free agent. Why sign for peanuts when he can break the bank of some team? He is tired of sitting and watching Brady play.
More of that legendary insight. Belichick and Caserio have mastered roster building and cap management better than any other front office. If they thought it was in the team’s best interest to keep them both then it would get done even if it meant using the tag. The Pats make their decisions on how things are not how they look. Belichick doesn’t have to sweat the optics of paying a backup franchise money, it’s good to be The Hoodie that way. If you really were a Pats fan instead of just masquerading as one you’d know that.
People realize that Brady just had an outstanding season and won the Super Bowl MVP right?
Seriously doubt they’ll extend him and I’ll doubt they’ll not tag him, but it seems completely unrealistic that they don’t tag him and trade him because they can’t continue to hijack his career, while never getting ROI with him.
The only logic is, NE is driving price by holding JimmyG for this 1 last year with the idea some NFC team (Arizona?) is interested but only after this year. So they’d have to have a trading partner, which I would have said was Chicago, with them renting Glennon for a year, but drafting Trubisky has changed that.
I;ve said Arizona for a while now. For example: JimmyG at 14 mil per from here on out, by his new team, would be a better option than old man Palmer at 15.5 million in 2017 is somehow a better option?
Sorry, not buying it. JimmyG is the superior option now and in the future for a team like that.
But, there is no way they’re going to pay him 24 million, even if spread out via an extension into 2019 to be a back up to Brady. It’s preposterous from both the team’s perspective and Jimmy Gs.
I think the Pats think by rejecting Cleveland’s offer, in case something happened to Brady this year, they could seriously still have a legit chance winning it all in 2017 with JimmyG, if Brady got hurt (or Goodell decided to frame Brady between now and Sept again) AND at the same time jack Jimmy’s price up.
The rumor is 2 1st rd picks, but they may not get that. But by acting like they love him enough to tag him at 24 mil, it may be enough to pry a 1st and 2nd rd pick away, plus a mid rder.
Garoppolo isn’t going anywhere. Told you this before the draft and nothing has changed. The smartest guy in the room isn’t about to let the young buck go anywhere with a 40-yr old starter under center. BB is always ahead of the curve in almost every facet of the game. Why would he suddenly fail to be forward thinking and not be planning for life beyond #12 ?
The Pats don’t need Garoppolo. Aaron Rodgers will be ready to leave GB as soon as Brady leaves New England.