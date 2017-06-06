 Skip to content

Joe Mixon will work with Adrian Peterson this summer

Posted by Charean Williams on June 6, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT
Joe Mixon will train with Adrian Peterson after the Bengals’ offseason program concludes. Peterson co-owns a Houston gym, O Athletik, which opened last year.

It’ll be fun,” Mixon told Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “He’s going to push me, and I’ll push him.”

Mixon and Peterson both played at Oklahoma, forming a connection. Mixon wore Peterson’s No. 28 in high school and asked for the number again in the NFL.

Mixon and Peterson also have dealt with off-field issues.

“He always bounces back, from whatever, from anything,” Mixon said. “I think he’s going to have a breakout year again.”

