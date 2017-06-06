Julio Jones “not trying to press anything” in return from foot surgery

Posted by Charean Williams on June 6, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

Julio Jones knows the drill well. He’s gone through the same rehab on his foot multiple times.

The Falcons receiver has begun jogging in his rehab from surgery in March that removed a bunion.

“I’m just gradually getting back,” Jones said via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’m not trying to press anything. I’ve got some time.”

Foot surgeon Dr. Robert Anderson gave Jones a 4-5 month recovery to fully heal, with the Falcons expecting the All-Pro to return for training camp.

The Falcons, though, likely use caution with Jones, who has had multiple surgeries on his right foot.

Jones said he has worked on stability, balance and stretching, along with running and lifting, in his rehab.

“It’s been great,” Jones said. “Just rehabbing. On course. Nothing special. Just doing norm things I usually do in the offseason.”

Jones missed two games in 2016 but still finished with 83 catches for 1,409 yards and six touchdowns.