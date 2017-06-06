Luke Joeckel ahead of schedule in ACL recovery

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 6, 2017, 12:20 AM EDT

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll hadn’t been too keen on the thought of free agent addition Luke Joeckel being able to do much of anything prior to training camp at the end of July.

So it was a bit of a surprise to see him taking part in some limited drills during OTAs on Friday.

“The guys we thought might be more slowed up at this time are really out there, able to get enough work that they’re feeling continuity and getting the workload,” Carroll said.

“We’re really fired up about the fact that Luke has been able to work every day. He’s worked every day of the offseason with us. In the format that we’re doing he’s able to be in the huddle a ton, he’s practiced a bunch with us, so he’s making really good progress. We’re still careful with him, but yet he’s in good enough shape and able to take care of a lot of work that we didn’t think would get done.”

Joeckel appeared in just four games for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season before a torn ACL in his left knee ended his season and ultimately his tenure with the team. Joeckel signed a one-year, $8 million deal with Seattle in March upon becoming a free agent.

“I think I’m a little bit ahead of schedule, definitely participating more than I thought I would be at this time and getting to be able to do some individual, do some of the team walk thru stuff, and getting reps — that’s most important, not putting it all off until training camp to get those mental reps, and it’ll be a huge help,” Joeckel said.

Joeckel worked in at left guard and will compete there and at left tackle with Seattle.