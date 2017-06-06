Marshawn Lynch gets it done, in non-contact* practice

Posted by Mike Florio on June 6, 2017, 11:17 AM EDT

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch has authored multiple memorable plays in recent years, rumbling through a defense, fending off tacklers, and diving into the end zone while grabbing his ding ding.

Now in Oakland, Lynch recently generated a play that looks similar (absent the grabbing of the ding ding), if the play is viewed while squinting and acknowledging that multiple defenders opted not to aggressively attempt to stop Lynch from getting to the end zone.

The video, posted by Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, begins with Lynch already at the mouth of a gaping hole created by non-contact* block of unknown intensity. Lynch sprints through the opening. A defender with a clear angle on Lynch pulls up, and then another one dances in circles in lieu of trying to impede Lynch. As Lynch scores, two other defenders pursue half-heartedly from behind.

The lollygagging is likely indicative of non-contact* practice, but it makes the superficially impressive play less impressive. Performances like that will be far more impressive come September if: (1) Lynch sees gaping holes; (2) he can run past or through defenders at the second level; (3) he can run past or through defenders at the third level; and (4) he can fend off pursuing defenders who gain ground while he’s fending off other defenders.