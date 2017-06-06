Michael Bennett tells Seahawks to pay Kam Chancellor

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 6, 2017, 1:13 PM EDT

Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor is heading into the final season of his four-year, $28 million contract, and one of his teammates thinks he’s due for a pay raise.

Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett wrote on Twitter that he believes Chancellor should receive a new contract.

“Best in the business pay him now Seahawks,” Bennett wrote.

The Seahawks have said they’re interested in extending Chancellor, but it may be a hard deal for the two sides to come to an agreement on. The 29-year-old Chancellor, who will make $7 million this season, surely wants to be paid like one of the best safeties in the NFL for years to come. But the Seahawks may think that as Chancellor recovers from two ankle surgeries, they want to see him get healthy and back to full speed before they pay him. And once he is healthy and back to full speed, Chancellor may think it makes more sense for him to play out the season and see what he can make as a free agent next year.

So don’t be surprised if Bennett doesn’t get his wish of the Seahawks keeping Chancellor beyond this year.