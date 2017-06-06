Michael Bennett tells Seahawks to pay Kam Chancellor

Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor is heading into the final season of his four-year, $28 million contract, and one of his teammates thinks he’s due for a pay raise.
Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett wrote on Twitter that he believes Chancellor should receive a new contract.
“Best in the business pay him now Seahawks,” Bennett wrote.
The Seahawks have said they’re interested in extending Chancellor, but it may be a hard deal for the two sides to come to an agreement on. The 29-year-old Chancellor, who will make $7 million this season, surely wants to be paid like one of the best safeties in the NFL for years to come. But the Seahawks may think that as Chancellor recovers from two ankle surgeries, they want to see him get healthy and back to full speed before they pay him. And once he is healthy and back to full speed, Chancellor may think it makes more sense for him to play out the season and see what he can make as a free agent next year.
So don’t be surprised if Bennett doesn’t get his wish of the Seahawks keeping Chancellor beyond this year.
It’s a business…you have to empty that tank first bro…then when the tank is empty they will dock you for that too…it’s rough on guys that come in as boot strapper non 1st round picks and have to elevate themselves.
Falling apart raidly. I’ll be shocked if they even make playoffs this year. Ahhahaha
Kam executed one of the dumbest holdouts ever, but at this stage he has the upper hand. I think he is one of the best at his position. It will be interesting to see what the Seahawks elect to do.
Seattle goingto have to make tough decisions.. can’t pay everyone. Gotta have faith in the draft.
They’ll get it done in the second half of the season so they can tack the signing bonus onto next year’s cap.
The Seahawks have no reason to extend him he plays at 7 this year and they can tag him next year if it comes to it. Kams deal will likely set the market for the highest paid safety so 10 or 11 million is still a good deal for the team.
Seattle would miss Kam (a lot)
This is why Patriots are so good. Belichick wouldn’t put up with any of this. Kams best years are behind him it would be stupid to pay him big money.
If the Seahawks don’t the Vikings will. Andrew Sendejo is the weak link on an otherwise elite defense and the Adrian Peterson contract is finally off the books.
Lot of mouths to feed on that defense — and they’re loud ones.
with all the alleged locker room turmoil, the SB hangover, and the favoritism reported towards Wilson(?) if it’s true i don’t see Kam or the remaining defensive stand outs wanting to stay with the Seahawks.. time will tell
They’re in cap hell. When are these players going to realize you can’t be a good team and pay all your good players.
You need to make choices.
Just watch the master in NE..He’s only been doing it for 15+ years.
Not only that but they act as if they are entitled (a dynasty) and we all know that is not the case.
Michael Bennett talking again? What a surprise!
If Seattle’s plan is to keep Bevell as OC for the next few years…then they better put all the money they can into the defense…it’s the only way they are going to return to the SB.
Am I the only one who is sick of hearing from Seahawks players 5 times a day?
I can think of only one person is the US who has a bigger impulse control problem than Michael Bennett.