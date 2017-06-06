Mike Zimmer admits underplaying eye issue when it first began

Posted by Charean Williams on June 6, 2017, 2:54 PM EDT

Eight surgeries later, Mike Zimmer admits he should have taken his eye problems more seriously when they first began in October. The Vikings coach returned to work Monday after two weeks of doctor-ordered rest following the latest surgery on his right eye.

“Right now, the retina looks great,” Zimmer said Tuesday via Ben Goessling of ESPN. “He’s going to check it again in a couple weeks. I still can’t fly, or do any of that kind of stuff. You know, having done a little bit more research since the season’s gotten over, with all this stuff, I probably needed to take it a little bit more seriously.”

Zimmer’s problems began during an Oct. 31 game against Chicago when he scratched his eye. He had his first surgery the following day.

His latest surgery came May 17, and he spent two weeks at his ranch in Kentucky before returning to Minnesota on Sunday.

Zimmer said he held conference calls with assistant coaches and traded text messages with players during his leave.