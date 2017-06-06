Never mind Uber, Davon House hitches a ride via Twitter

Packers cornerback Davon House was stuck in an airport and frustrated, so he did what many people do — he complained about it on Twitter.
But what he ended up was a Lyft to another city.
According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, some quick connections with some Twitter followers got House a ride home after he was stranded at the airport in Minneapolis.
When House landed in the Twin Cities around 11 p.m., he had missed his connection and was faced with the prospect of being late for OTAs in nine hours. But brothers Chad and Mike Johnson saw his electronic SOS and offered to drive him to Green Bay.
Ignoring the advice of every mom everywhere and accepting a ride from strangers, House began the four-hour jaunt across Wisconsin with two guys he only met through social media.
“I went to bed and I was scrolling through my Twitter and saw he needed a ride,” Chad Johnson said. “My brother lives in Hudson, [Wisconsin]; I’m in Eau Claire. I tweeted him that ‘I could come pick you up,’ and in the meantime I texted my brother that House needs a ride. My brother also tweeted him. He was closer so he swung up to the airport and picked him up, and I met him on Highway 29 so my brother and I could keep each other awake.”
Chad even brought a pillow so House could be well-rested for practice. When they arrived at the airport in Green Bay, they took House to his car, but he insisted on swinging them by Lambeau Field.
“It would’ve been cool just to get a picture with him there, but he was like, ‘Follow me to the stadium and I’ll sign some stuff for you,'” Chad Johnson said. “We told him he didn’t need to do that, and he insisted. He has OTAs at 7:30, and here he is at 3:30 in the morning doing this. So he brought us over there, we got to go in the locker room. He signed some shoes and some gloves and let us take pictures with the Super Bowl trophies.”
House also gave them $80 in gas money, which was literally gas money for him considering he has a $150,000 workout bonus.
But the Johnson brothers have a story to tell, which is even better than a good night’s sleep.
thats pretty awesome, House sounds like a cool dude
Another example of why Packer fans routinely top “Best Sports Fans” lists.
Cool story, sounds pretty down to earth.
Why is this on the Vikings page though?
Okay, gotta admit, pretty cool story on all fronts. Kudos to the Johnson Bros and to House. Something tells me there is going to be more to this story in the coming months that we will never hear about.
That’s what you packers get when you come to mn, the state of the mn Vikings.
@idurenn
Your airport kept him hostage
Very nice story. Guess there are still good samaritans in the world!
Great story!!!!
If only someone could have told House that airports have 24 hour car rental services.
Please tell me the vehicle was a truck dressed up like a dog.
idurenn says:
Jun 6, 2017 11:16 AM
—————————————————-
It’s not.
Good job. While I am a Packer hater (Bleed Purple all day), I commend House for being nice enough to take the ride and then sign stuff without being asked to.
I also commend the brothers for trying to turn down the memorabilia and just be genuine nice people to House in a time of need.
Fair warning though, not everybody is like the Johnson Brothers around celebrities (or us non-celebrities too) (even though we all should be (I am)). Be nice, don’t ask for anything in return and just be happy to help.
Kuddo’s to all 3 of them….even if you don’t bleed purple. It is what this world should be doing more of.
That is cool!!!!!!!!!!
Didn’t AJ Hawk once take a cab from the Mpls airport to Green Bay?