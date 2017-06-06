Never mind Uber, Davon House hitches a ride via Twitter

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 6, 2017, 11:02 AM EDT

Packers cornerback Davon House was stuck in an airport and frustrated, so he did what many people do — he complained about it on Twitter.

But what he ended up was a Lyft to another city.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, some quick connections with some Twitter followers got House a ride home after he was stranded at the airport in Minneapolis.

When House landed in the Twin Cities around 11 p.m., he had missed his connection and was faced with the prospect of being late for OTAs in nine hours. But brothers Chad and Mike Johnson saw his electronic SOS and offered to drive him to Green Bay.

Ignoring the advice of every mom everywhere and accepting a ride from strangers, House began the four-hour jaunt across Wisconsin with two guys he only met through social media.

“I went to bed and I was scrolling through my Twitter and saw he needed a ride,” Chad Johnson said. “My brother lives in Hudson, [Wisconsin]; I’m in Eau Claire. I tweeted him that ‘I could come pick you up,’ and in the meantime I texted my brother that House needs a ride. My brother also tweeted him. He was closer so he swung up to the airport and picked him up, and I met him on Highway 29 so my brother and I could keep each other awake.”

Chad even brought a pillow so House could be well-rested for practice. When they arrived at the airport in Green Bay, they took House to his car, but he insisted on swinging them by Lambeau Field.

“It would’ve been cool just to get a picture with him there, but he was like, ‘Follow me to the stadium and I’ll sign some stuff for you,'” Chad Johnson said. “We told him he didn’t need to do that, and he insisted. He has OTAs at 7:30, and here he is at 3:30 in the morning doing this. So he brought us over there, we got to go in the locker room. He signed some shoes and some gloves and let us take pictures with the Super Bowl trophies.”

House also gave them $80 in gas money, which was literally gas money for him considering he has a $150,000 workout bonus.

But the Johnson brothers have a story to tell, which is even better than a good night’s sleep.