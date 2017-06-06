No timetable for Andrew Luck to resume throwing

Posted by Josh Alper on June 6, 2017, 4:03 PM EDT

Shortly after quarterback Andrew Luck had right shoulder surgery this offseason, the Colts said they will take a cautious approach to his rehab before “he starts putting real reps on” ahead of the 2017 season.

That approach hasn’t wavered over the course of the offseason program as Luck has remained off the field over the last two months. He also has been kept from throwing the ball and coach Chuck Pagano said Tuesday that there’s no plan yet for when that will change.

“I’m not a [doctor], I’m following the protocol and he’s going through rehab and we’ll listen to our trainers,” Pagano said, via ESPN.com. “He’s staying the course and staying with the process. So when it’s time he’ll start [throwing].”

Pagano said that the team isn’t looking for another quarterback to go with Scott Tolzien, Stephen Morris and Phillip Walker while they wait for Luck to get the green light to start throwing the ball again. They could revisit that if Luck’s absence from the field is expected to extend well into training camp, but the status at quarterback at this point remains the same as it has been all offseason.