Packers expect an even better Jordy Nelson in 2017

Posted by Charean Williams on June 6, 2017, 8:54 PM EDT

For the first time since 2014, Jordy Nelson is participating in the Packers’ OTAs. That was Nelson’s only Pro Bowl season, which is why he – and the Packers – have high hopes for what’s in store for him in 2017.

“It’s all about sharpening your skills,” coach Mike McCarthy told Ryan Wood of the USA Today Network. “The proof is in the pudding. Any time you come back from a major injury, history would support a jump in the second year. Because that first year back, there’s a number of different thresholds you have to get over. So now Jordy in here working on the specifics of getting better, not only himself but working [with] the other quarterbacks, and we have receivers and concepts that we may have in and so forth. It’s not that rehab component of we have to get to the next spot and get to the next spot and get back.

“I think that in itself is a big key for Jordy or any player in a second year coming off of a major injury.”

Nelson’s hip surgery cost him the 2015 offseason. He returned for training camp that season but tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during a preseason game that cost him the regular season and the 2016 offseason program.

Nelson took a few weeks off after catching 97 passes for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Now, he’s back to work and feeling great.