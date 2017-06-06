Report: Jets reached out to Steve Smith about coming out of retirement

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 6, 2017, 10:50 PM EDT

While the New York Jets are getting ready to part ways with veteran receiver Eric Decker, the team reportedly reached out to another veteran receiver to gauge his possible interest in returning football.

According to Kimberly Jones of the NFL Network, Steve Smith – who now works for the network – was contacted by the Jets to see if he’d having any interest in playing another season.

“Earlier today in the green room, Steve Smith Sr. was saying ‘Hey, the Jets reached out to me,'” Jones said on the Inside Mimicamp Live show. “Yes, the Jets reached out to Steve Smith, asked if he was still interested in playing. He indicated he wasn’t.”

The inquiry is odd for several reasons. Smith hasn’t played for the Jets, head coach Todd Bowles or offensive coordinator John Morton at any point in his illustrious career. New York may have the worst roster in the league and likely has zero chance or sniffing a postseason berth this year with or without Smith.

The only connection is that between Smith and quarterback Josh McCown, who played two years with Smith with the Carolina Panthers from 2008-09.

Even then it’s a pretty thin thread.

Regardless, Smith seems quite content with his current occupation and the Jets can move on with a definitive “no” to their query.