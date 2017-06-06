Report: Jets to trade or release Eric Decker

Someone tell the last veteran out of the Jets locker room to turn out the lights.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets have told wide receiver Eric Decker that they will try to trade him this week. If they can’t, they will release him.
The news comes hours after the Jets cut longtime starting linebacker David Harris and as part of an offseason that’s seen the Jets part ways with Darrelle Revis, Nick Mangold, Brandon Marshall and other experienced members of the club. It also came hours after coach Todd Bowles said he wasn’t sure if Decker would be sticking around this season.
Decker has spent the last three years with the Jets after signing a five-year, $36.25 million contract as a free agent in 2014 and carries a cap charge of $8.75 million for this season. He was productive in his first two seasons with the club, but missed 13 games last year due to shoulder and hip injuries that required surgery.
The Harris and Decker moves confirm that the Jets are in rebuilding mode with a roster that has five players 29 or older. They drafted a pair of wide receivers — ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen — in April and they’ll join Quincy Enunwa, Robby Anderson and Charone Peake in a very young receiving group to go with an unappealing quarterback situation.
I’ve literally never heard of any of those receivers on their roster before 2017
He was a product of Manning
Jets vs Browns for AFC Championship……… in 2025. Their entire rosters should be first through 3rd-rounders by then because they are going to stink it up for a while.
At least they’ll get the first pick next year
Fire sale, we’ll at least the giants benefited from it. BMarsh is ours and if I didn’t feel good as I do about middle line backer I’d say to pick up Harris. Let’s see how camp goes though…..
With the 1st pick in the 2018 NFL Draft the Jets are now on the clock.
I’m not typically a guy to state the obvious, but that officially makes New England, Miami and Buffalo 2-0 to start the season. Like you really needed me to tell you that …:)
I kinda feel bad for Matt Forte. He’s gotta be kicking himself for signing with the Jets last year, now.
Decker caught 49 TD’s from 2012-2015, which is 4th best of all WR’s in that timeframe. He is an exceptional route runner with great hands and solid run blocking capability.
Will be missed. Perhaps Jets see something in his health that they feel will be an issue moving forward – otherwise it is strictly a cap move.
Bowles must be thrilled. The jets dump salary, tank the season because they have no players and he gets canned.
If you have never heard of Quincy Enunwa – go watch some tape. Dude is a beast.
Anderson is actually a sleeper also, and Stewart was a nice 3rd round pick this year.
They have work to do but this young WR group has nice upside and future growth potential.
Browns, Rams, 49ers, Texans… No one else needs a WR
I thought this might happen and was hoping the Vikings would pick him up, but they’ve already added Michael Floyd and two draft picks so it wouldn’t really make sense now. Still, it would be cool to have four native Minnesotan wide receivers on the roster (Decker, Floyd, Thielen, and Isaac Fruechte).
patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
Jun 6, 2017 6:15 PM
He was a product of Manning
______
154 catches for 1,989 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2014 and 2015, and I don’t remember a Manning wearing a Jets jersey during that time.
Yaaayyyy! The Lions will win one of their pre-season games.
Woody Johnson must need a 7th vacation mansion, 5th yacht, and who knows what else. They’re obviously not going to spend anywhere near the cap this season.
At what point do that fans call their team out for intentionally tanking the season before even one game gets played? Why in the world would a Jets fan pay to go see the team they’re going to field this season?
dlw492 says:
Jun 6, 2017 6:27 PM
Browns, Rams, 49ers, Texans… No one else needs a WR
______
Wait, you forgot the Jets.
This Bronco fan found Decker to be fairly decent in Denver, but the Jets overpaid him. Now with the injury issue as part of the package, it’s difficult to imagine anybody wanting to take on that salary.
My guess is he’ll have to lower his expectations and take on an incentive-driven deal of some type.
the tanking strategy works only if they are fortunate enough to get THE franchise QB which is unpredictable——very dangerous (Jamarcus Russell, Joey Harrington,Brady Quinn, Matt Leinert, Blaine Gabbert,Vince Young,Jared Goff,Tannehill,Bradford,Bortles)
Did they keep the cheerleaders?
Just about everyone else is gone…
Manning made this guy.