Report: Jets to trade or release Eric Decker

Posted by Josh Alper on June 6, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT

Someone tell the last veteran out of the Jets locker room to turn out the lights.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets have told wide receiver Eric Decker that they will try to trade him this week. If they can’t, they will release him.

The news comes hours after the Jets cut longtime starting linebacker David Harris and as part of an offseason that’s seen the Jets part ways with Darrelle Revis, Nick Mangold, Brandon Marshall and other experienced members of the club. It also came hours after coach Todd Bowles said he wasn’t sure if Decker would be sticking around this season.

Decker has spent the last three years with the Jets after signing a five-year, $36.25 million contract as a free agent in 2014 and carries a cap charge of $8.75 million for this season. He was productive in his first two seasons with the club, but missed 13 games last year due to shoulder and hip injuries that required surgery.

The Harris and Decker moves confirm that the Jets are in rebuilding mode with a roster that has five players 29 or older. They drafted a pair of wide receivers — ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen — in April and they’ll join Quincy Enunwa, Robby Anderson and Charone Peake in a very young receiving group to go with an unappealing quarterback situation.