Steve Sarkisian trying to improve, not maintain, Falcons offense

Things went haywire down the stretch in the Super Bowl, but the Falcons offense didn’t hit too many rough patches before that point in the 2016 season.
That’s part of the reason why Kyle Shanahan is now the head coach of the 49ers and Steve Sarkisian has stepped into his old job as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator. Sarkisian is keeping many of Shanahan’s concepts in place, but says maintenance isn’t his top priority.
“It’s not my job to maintain [the offense], but to improve it,” Sarkisian said to Pete Prisco of CBSSports.com. “I wouldn’t be a competitor if I didn’t feel that way.”
Sarkisian’s last major improvement project was himself. His time as USC’s head coach ended as Sarkisian’s alcoholism affected his job performance and left Sarkisian to work on handling the problem. He told Prisco he “came out of it all knowing there was a better version of Steve Sarkisian inside of me” and he’s shared some of that process with Falcons players so they can know who he is as a person as well as a coach.
Success on offense does not have the far-reaching implications that tackling addiction will have for Sarkisian’s life, but the chances of the former seem better as long as the coach continues to be vigilant about the latter.
Seems like people who work in professional sports get many more “chances” at life than the average guy….
Critics are simplistically looking at that big lead rather than recalling that the Falcons hadn’t monstered the Pats – the game was 0-0 after Q1 and the Falcons lead came in an unusal 2nd quarter. Were it not for Brady throwing an extremely rare INT as he marched the Pats close to scoring, and were it not fortunately returned for a Falcon TD, and had the refs not incorrectly flagged the Pats (for illegal formation) for their leap-block of a Falcon kick, the half-time score would have been 13-10 rather than 21-3.
The Falcons’ main problem was SB inexperience – thinking that lead was all down to their brilliance rather than ebb and flow, then playing it safe too for long and popping “once in a lifetime” champagne with Blank on the sidelines too, all forgetting the Pats often start slow – all their SB wins were from behind! And that the Pats adjust at the half better than anyone and can score quick. And forgetting that nearly half of Brady & Belichick’s seasons (7 of 16 with Brady starting) reach the Super Bowl – it was almost just another game for them.