Taylor Decker had shoulder surgery, could miss regular season time

Posted by Josh Alper on June 6, 2017, 10:27 AM EDT

The Lions addressed a couple of holes on their offensive line this offseason by signing guard T.J. Lang and tackle Rick Wagner, but they have another one to fill for at least a little while.

Coach Jim Caldwell announced on Tuesday that left tackle Taylor Decker injured his shoulder in practice last week and had surgery on Monday. He will not practice again during the team’s offseason program and coach Jim Caldwell said, via MLive.com, that Decker could miss the start of the regular season.

Caldwell also said he didn’t expect Decker to miss the entire season, but any missed time would be a blow to the team’s offense. Decker, a first-round pick last year, played every offensive snap for the Lions last season and was playing at a high level by the end of the season.

Wagner is set to play right tackle, which leaves Joe Dahl, Corey Robinson and Cornelius Lucas as the in-house options to step in for Decker.