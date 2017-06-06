Titans add another wide receiver to the mix

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 6, 2017, 1:59 PM EDT

The Titans have remade their wide receiver position this offseason, and that applies to the top and bottom of the depth chart.

Via the Associated Press, the Titans have signed wide receiver MeKale McKay. To make room for him on the roster, they waived-injured cornerback John Green.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound McKay was in camp with the Broncos this offseason. He was on the Jaguars practice squad last year, after initially going to camp with the Colts.

The former Arkansas wideout transferred to Cincinnati, where he caught 87 passes for 1,717 yards and 17 touchdowns in 38 games.

The Titans made adding to the position an emphasis, with the drafting of Corey Davis with the fifth overall pick to coming back with Taywan Taylor in the third round.