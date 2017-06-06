Todd Bowles: Jets tried to negotiate pay cut before releasing David Harris

When Jets coach Todd Bowles finally showed up for his Tuesday press conference, he acknowledged that the Jets are indeed releasing long-time linebacker David Harris.
Bowles called it “an organizational decision,” and he acknowledged that the team tried to negotiate a pay cut before making the decision to move on.
So why is the move happening now?
“That’s a good question,” Bowles said. “Talks broke down. It happened abruptly, obviously.”
There’s still time for someone else to get involved abruptly, if a team is willing to assume the contract at $6.5 million and to give the Jets something of value in order to secure dibs on Harris. Until the move is final, a trade can happen.
If Harris indeed refused a pay cut, it’s possible that his agent discreetly gauged the market to see whether another team would be willing to pay Harris more than whatever the Jets had offered Harris. Technically tampering for other teams to provide that information, it’s a common tactic aimed at giving the player the best information possible regarding what lurks behind Door No. 2 before telling his current employer to take Door No. 1 and shove it.
CHEAP Jetsies
Very CHEAP
As a Jets fan, I’m a bit disappointed with this whole situation. The release itself comes as a shock. Harris is a locker room presence, reliable tackler, and orchestrator of the middle of that Jets defense. Considering there are no high profile free agents available, that would add equal value to the team, it’s almost disrespectful to ask Harris to take a pay cut, especially at this point in the off-season.
Welcome to New England, Mr. Harris.
One of the few good players they had. He deserves to work for another team.
So if teams tamper by contacting agents of players under contract as has been suggested before free agency opens, is it ok for agents to tamper in the way as has been suggested by Harris’s agent?
Why would he want to play on the cheap for a losing franchise. He end up NE probably, as a Denver fan I would love to have this guy.
tank-a-thon continues (Roger,what could be worse for the integrity of the game?)
Thanks for a great nine years of dedicated service to the Jets, David. You will be missed by us fans.