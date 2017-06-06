Todd Bowles late for press conference after news of David Harris release broke

Posted by Mike Florio on June 6, 2017, 2:49 PM EDT

In the latest Jets-being-Jets move, word of the looming release of linebacker David Harris emerged during a Tuesday practice. After practice, coach Todd Bowles was late for his previously-scheduled press conference.

The event was due to begin at 2:05 p.m. ET. It began just before 2:50 p.m. ET.

Some have speculated that Bowles isn’t happy about the decision to release a reliable team leader, who has been with the franchise for over a decade. With Bowles likely on the hot seat, dumping Harris at this stage of the offseason could make it even harder to win.

And as to the $6.5 million in cap space the Jets have gained, what value does it really have to Bowles in June? It’s not as if there’s a key free agent or two whom the Jets intend to pursue.

There’s another potentially intriguing angle at play here. From time to time, teams leak that they’ll be releasing a player, hopeful that a sudden trade market emerges. To let that process properly play out, it makes sense for the team to avoid saying anything to confirm that the move is coming.