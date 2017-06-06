Torry Holt working with Cardinals receivers

Posted by Charean Williams on June 6, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT

Torry Holt might have looked a little out of place wearing a Cardinals T-shirt with red shorts and red shoes. But the former Rams receiver said he felt “very comfortable” helping coach Cardinals receivers Tuesday.

“I was close to bringing my Rams [gear],” Holt said via Darren Urban of azcardinals.com. “I keep my Rams [gear] with me, now. It’s cool. I thought I was going to be a Cardinal when I came out in the draft [in 1998].”

Holt, who has a desire to become an NFL coach one day, played with Arizona General Manager Steve Keim at North Carolina State and has friendships with several coaches and players on the team. Holt will work with the Cardinals receivers during their minicamp.

“Another great set of eyes who has done it….,” coach Bruce Arians said. “I think Torry will get more out of it than they will. I think he’s going to be a hell of a coach someday. Our job as established coaches is to bring the next group of coaches along.”