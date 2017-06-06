Tramaine Brock facing felony domestic violence charges

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 6, 2017, 3:17 PM EDT

Traimaine Brock’s name hasn’t come up since the 49ers released him, the day after he was arrested on domestic violence charges.

Now, it’s probably even less likely anyone will show interest.

Via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Santa Clara County district attorney’s office has filed felony domestic violence charges against Brock.

According to a release from the prosecutor, Brock is also charged with misdemeanor child endangerment. He is accused of “punching his girlfriend in the face and attempting to strangle her multiple times, including once as she was holding their 1-year-old child.”

Brock faces up to five years in prison if convicted. He’ll be arraigned today.

The accuser told police the altercation began with a disagreement over what to watch on television, and ended with a punch in the face and an attempt to strangle her. She also said he had tried to strangle her previously in the days leading up to the April 6 incident.