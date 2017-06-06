Tuesday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on June 6, 2017, 6:57 AM EDT

Cornelius Bennett plans to be around the Bills more often.

Dolphins CB Cordrea Tankersley may not do much early in his rookie season.

The Patriots kick off their minicamp on Tuesday.

Said Jets RB Matt Forte of outside expectations, “I don’t really listen to it. Underdog or not, I don’t really care about the perception. I’ve always heard perception is reality until proven otherwise, so we have to go out and prove that.”

How will the Ravens replace TE Dennis Pitta’s production?

The Bengals are raising money for a local food bank this week.

Some storylines for the third week of Browns OTAs.

Steelers S Sean Davis is healthy again.

Defensive linemen D.J. Reader and Carlos Watkins are continuing a long friendship as Texans teammates.

The Colts appear to have improved their defensive line.

The Jaguars may be short on safeties during their minicamp.

QB Alex Tanney is enjoying the amount of reps he’s getting at Titans practices.

Broncos CB Taurean Dixon had a good practice on Monday.

Which wide receiver will lead the Chiefs in catches this year?

Said Raiders S Reggie Nelson of being older than most teammates, “Just teach them how to be pros, and what I was taught coming in, and what I’ve learned throughout my 11-year career, and trying to extend it. It’s a young man’s game, so you have to keep on stroking around here.”

The Chargers are making a change to their radio broadcast team.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott and QB Dak Prescott will join Dirk Nowitzki for a charity softball game.

The Giants say TE Evan Engram was “impactful” at Monday’s practice.

Eagles RB Darren Sproles says to check in at the end of the season about his plans for the future.

The Redskins will have some choices to make at wide receiver.

Bears TE Dion Sims was happy to welcome another player to the position in the draft.

The Lions should have plenty of competition at wide receiver this summer.

Packers CB Damarious Randall still thinks he has a high ceiling.

WR Isaac Fruechte is getting good reviews at Vikings practice.

A look at DT Dontari Poe’s fit on the Falcons defensive line.

CB James Bradberry’s injury was the biggest development at Panthers practice on Monday.

The Saints shuffled their roster on Monday.

Previewing the training camp position battles for the Buccaneers.

S Antoine Bethea sees good things in the Cardinals’ future.

Said Rams coach Sean McVay of WR Robert Woods, “He’s doing what we had hoped. And I think he’s doing a nice job setting the example for the younger guys around him in that room to show what it looks like.”

DL Quinton Dial is adapting his game to the 49ers’ new scheme.

Germain Ifedi’s move to right tackle for the Seahawks has gone smoothly thus far.