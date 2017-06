Posted by Darin Gantt on June 7, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT

The Bengals finished the draft with 11 new names, and 10 of them have now signed on the dotted line.

The team announced that fifth-rounder J.J. Dielman had signed his rookie deal.

The offensive lineman from Utah was a three-year starter. He was starting at center last year when he suffered a season-ending injury, and had played right tackle prior to that.

The Bengals only have to sign third-round defensive end Jordan Willis to have their draft class wrapped up.