Bills hire Phoebe Schecter as training camp coaching intern

Posted by Josh Alper on June 7, 2017, 12:56 PM EDT

The Bills became the first NFL team with a female assistant on their staff when they hired Kathryn Smith as a special teams quality control coach last year, but Smith was cast out with the rest of Rex Ryan’s hires when the team moved on from Ryan at the end of last season.

They won’t have a woman on their full-time staff this year, but they will have one working with the team during training camp. The team announced Wednesday that Phoebe Schecter will be a coaching intern this summer.

Schecter has played and coached in Great Britain and Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports that she made a connection with Bills owner Kim Pegula at a league-sponsored Women’s Careers in Football Forum earlier this year. Schecter joins Collette Smith of the Jets as female coaching interns this summer.

The Bills also announced that Kade Rannings, Lonnie Teasley and Byron Thomas will join Schecter as the team’s Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship participants this year.