Bob Stoops retiring from Oklahoma

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 7, 2017, 3:28 PM EDT

One of the best jobs in college football has just opened up at an unusual time, and the job opening will undoubtedly open some eyes in the NFL.

Bob Stoops is retiring effective immediately, according to the Oklahoman.

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley will take over as head coach, but whether he’s the long-term answer for the Sooners remains to be seen. There will be several current and former NFL coaches who will have interest in the Oklahoma job, especially considering that Stoops was making $6 million a year, more than many NFL head coaches make.

Former 49ers and Eagles coach Chip Kelly’s name will be mentioned in connection with the Oklahoma job and any other big-time college opening, thanks to Kelly’s success at Oregon. Kelly will spend this year as an ESPN analyst but is likely to take a college job next year.

Meanwhile, Stoops is sure to be mentioned in connection with some NFL jobs. Adam Hoge, who covers the Bears for WGN, has already pointed out that Stoops owns two homes in Chicago. If John Fox’s team struggles again this year, Stoops’ name will come up.

For now, the Stoops retirement is a college football story. But it may cause some NFL dominoes to fall in six months.