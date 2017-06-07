Brett Favre didn’t know what nickel defense was, as an NFL starting quarterback

Most football fans believe star players know significantly more about the game than they do. Sometimes, they don’t.
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, in his third NFL season and second as the Green Bay starter, didn’t know some of the most fundamental aspects of defensive alignments in football.
“I would always sit in these meetings,” Favre said in a video from a speaking engagement recently posted on Twitter by Zach Dunn. “If you don’t know what’s going on, the trick is to act like you do. And I’m the starting quarterback, and [coach Mike] Holmgren would be up there and he’d say, ‘All right, look guys,’ he’s writing nickel defenses in, ‘We’re gonna do this, we’re gonna attack this.’ I’d always be sitting there going, ‘I hear this ‘nickel defense’ all the time but I’m not real sure what it is.’ Then he’d throw me for a loop and he’d say, ‘Long yardage situation, dime comes in.’ Dime, what the hell is dime? They would say, ‘Over under front’ and, ‘You got this, 3-4.’ I was afraid to ask, I’m the starter. Ty Detmer was over there.
“After about our second year, finally I said, I just got to know, ‘Ty, I got to ask you a question.’ Ty was about as goofy as I was. He says, ‘What’s that?’ I say, ‘What’s the nickel defense?’ He’s just real quiet, he says, ‘You serious?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’m serious.’ He says, ‘Well, they basically take out a linebacker and bring in a DB.’
“I said, ‘That’s it?’ He said, ‘That’s it.’ I said, ‘Who gives a sh-t?'”
And that’s part of what made Favre such a unique personality in the NFL, with supreme talent overcoming his lack of concern about details. It’s hard not to wonder how he’d make it in today’s NFL, where quarterbacks make a full and complete commitment to their craft, relishing practice as much as they relish playing.
This has been out there for many years, I’ve seen Favre say it on video numerous times on the NFL Network.
Seriously?
The QB situation in the NFL absolutely stinks, it’s full of “QB’s” that can’t pass and rely on running instead.
He do better than ever now.
It’s nice to see that Packer fans carry on the tradition by displaying their lack of football knowledge on this site every day.
Not knowing what ‘nickel’ and ‘dime’ meant could very well explain his interceptions…
This is both hilarious and awesome.
If he were playing today…he’d still be in the top 5 with Brady, Brees, Rogers, and the like. Right now in 2017, he could probably outplay Flacco, Newton, Manning, Cousins and all those other cats out here.
Remember when he and AP sabotaged their own Viking team to keep them out of the Super Bowl?
Classic Favre.
Well now that I know this it just further confirms that a complete lack of knowoledge of the game or how to play QB has nothing to do with why Kaepernik is still unemployed
welcome to 2007
For once I agree with JoeT. In today’s protect the QB, no hitting defenseless receivers Brett’s 508/366 TD/INT numbers might be double. He would light it up.
Must be a slow news day.
He knew what it was, just didn’t catch the terminology for what it was called.
And that’s why he’s the goat, not trophies
Well, he doesn’t have the highest Int percentage for a hofer for nothing. Many say he was a gunslinger ( and i’de have to concur) but most of those risks were taken because the man simply did not know (or care) what the defense was trying to do to him.
Probably why he holds the record for the most interceptions in a career. ed
He’s one of many great QB’s I miss in the NFL.
He didn’t know what a Saints defense was either!
XLIV!!
I smell another Farve comeback in the making.
That exact quote from Favre needs to be framed and immortalized. That is sheer brilliance, lol.
He’s also one of many great QB’s that truly loved the game and it showed ON THE FIELD. The NFL better hope they keep getting young guys that LOVE the game and are talented….Carr has it…Winston has it…Wentz has it Prescott has it.
Favre was never a student of the game. Jeff Pearlman’s book “Gunslinger” makes that quite clear. He was a great athlete and QB, but a terrible technician.
I miss Favre.
Though I’m glad my Bucs don’t have to play against him anymore.
In his second to last year, he didn’t know one of the most basic QB rules… don’t throw the ball back across the field. As evidenced by his game ending INT in the NFCCG.