Browns could change QB rotation order at minicamp

Posted by Josh Alper on June 7, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

The Browns came into offseason work with Cody Kessler getting the first crack at quarterbacking the first team with his competitors for the job working in behind him in the rotation.

That could change when the Browns close out their offseason program with a three-day minicamp next week. The team has Brock Osweiler, DeShone Kizer and Kevin Hogan on the roster as well and coach Hue Jackson left open the possibility that the order changes at next week’s practices.

“I could, I could not, too,” Jackson said, via Cleveland.com. “Guys are emerging. Guys are working hard. The whole group has improved, but again, I’m going to take a look at it after we get done with OTAs and see where we are. Guys are making strides. Cody has improved. Brock is doing well. We are going to take it all into account and see where we are.”

Osweiler’s play has gotten good reviews from both Jackson and media members who have attended the workouts, which would seem to make him a likelier choice to vault Kessler at this point in the proceedings than the rookie Kizer.