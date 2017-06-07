Cam Robinson playing tackle with Branden Albert still a no-show

Posted by Charean Williams on June 7, 2017, 3:56 PM EDT

Cam Robinson’s position with the Jaguars remains in limbo until the team resolves the situation with Branden Albert. Albert has no-showed the Jaguars’ voluntary offseason program, having little communication with coaches.

Robinson, a second-round pick, has worked at tackle thus far. But he’s also capable of playing guard.

“Cam’s been doing a good job,” veteran lineman Brandon Linder said via Mike Kaye of WTLV. “All he wants to do is get better. He’s coming out every day, listening to the older guys and stuff like that. He’s been showing good strides.”

The Jaguars traded a 2018 seventh-round pick to get Albert, who has two years left on the five-year, $47 million deal he signed with the Dolphins before the 2014 season. The Jaguars have made it clear they don’t intend to renegotiate.

It’s unclear whether Albert will show up for the Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp next week.