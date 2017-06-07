Cardinals’ John Brown dealing with tweaked hamstring

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 7, 2017, 11:06 PM EDT

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver John Brown has been limited during OTAs due to a tweaked hamstring, according to Omar Ruiz of the NFL Network.

While a strained hamstring in June is rarely noteworthy, it’s at least worth a mention due to his issues from last season. A sickle cell trait in his blood led to his hamstring being a bit of a problem at times last season. The issue forced him to miss the team’s Week 7 game against the Seattle Seahawks and led to him being unable to perform to his peak abilities.

The Cardinals believe the sickle-cell issue is now under control and Brown says he feels like he’s back to normal as well. However, dealing with another hamstring issue – however minor it may be – is at least worth a raised eyebrow.

Brown’s production in 2016 was roughly half of what he managed in 2015 despite still playing in 15 games. The Cardinals need Brown to be his complete self. Brown has over a month before training camp begins for this hamstring strain to dissipate but it will be worth watching to see if he continues to have issues once the season gets underway.