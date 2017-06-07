Cardinals move Andre Ellington back to running back

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 7, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT

The Cardinals said three months ago that they planned to use Andre Ellington mostly at wide receiver this season. But plans can change.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said today that Ellington is back to being a running back. Arians added that the Cardinals will be challenging Ellington to run tougher and not get tackled easily.

At running back, Ellington backs up David Johnson, which means Ellington won’t get a lot of touches because Arians has said he wants to use Johnson as a workhorse back. The move to wide receiver was a way to get Ellington on the field at the same time as Johnson, but that apparently won’t be happening now.

Ellington has 398 carries for 1,697 yards and 112 catches for 999 receiving yards in his career.