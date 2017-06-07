Carson Palmer doesn’t think age is working against him

Posted by Josh Alper on June 7, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT

Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer took a bit of time before saying he’d be back for his 15th season.

The passage of time and Palmer’s decline in production last year have led to questions about whether Palmer can lead the Cardinals to another year like they had in 2015. To no surprise, Palmer is not one of the people asking those questions.

“Just look at the history of the game,” Palmer said, via the Arizona Republic. “Guys have had success at that position into their 30s just because you rely so much on experience, so much on been-there-done-that-before type of situations. Just last year, I mean, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback has 16, 17, 18 years. John Elway won two at the end [of his career].”

There are other examples, including former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner, and the Cardinals have dialed back Palmer’s workload this offseason in hopes of keeping him fresh for the season. Coach Bruce Arians said he thinks Palmer is looking “stronger than ever” as a result, although just being stronger than last year would be a step in the right direction in Arizona.