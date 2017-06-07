Chris Conley moves into leadership role for Chiefs receivers

The Chiefs’ decision to release wide receiver Jeremy Maclin leaves them with a void to fill at wide receiver that goes beyond the field.
Maclin was the veteran leader of a group that is now made up players of younger than 25. One member of that group, Tyreek Hill, said that there’s no question about who will now take the leadership mantle.
Hill said Chris Conley is “definitely talking more in the meeting room” and that “it’s all on him now” that Maclin has left the team. Conley said that lessons he learned from Maclin about professionalism will guide him in that new role.
“The way that you’re a good leader is that you have to be a good follower first,” Conley said, via ESPN.com. “You have to be a good listener and I got a lot of time just being able to sit back and watch [Maclin] and listen. I think that’s the way you help these younger guys is you just pay attention. It’s not necessarily being a rah-rah guy every day. Sometimes it’s coming out here, seeing what they do, waiting to the end of practice and talking to them about what they’ve got to get better at.”
Conley will also be asked to do more on the field and his ability to handle his duties on both fronts is going to have a big impact on how things play out for the Chiefs after they opted to drop Maclin at this point in the offseason.
You wonder whether this team wants to make it difficult for Alex Smith so they can bring Mahommes in quicker. Hill looked great but was used in a variety of ways to get all his TDs and still has a way to go before being a true number 1 and other than Kelce there’s no real proven pass catching option.
Guess the Chiefs figured they wouldn’t be making a run this year, with the Raiders taking the division so why pay the big bucks to Macklin. This will be a rebuilding year with a young team and a future franchise QB hopeful so might as well cut bait. Conley will have time to grow into the role.
The good news is there is still the Royals and the Wizards so KC fans won’t be left with nothing to do,
Your in trouble if ur #4 WR is ur leader