Chris Johnson thinks he’ll land with team before camp

Posted by Josh Alper on June 7, 2017, 6:31 PM EDT

Back in March, running back Chris Johnson said he knows he’s still capable of making plays despite missing most of last season with a groin injury but he hasn’t found any team willing to give him a chance to prove that belief this offseason.

Johnson has faith that will change before too much more time passes. During an interview with SI.com, Johnson was asked if he thinks he’ll be on a team by the time training camp opens and gave an emphatic yes in response.

Johnson didn’t say where he thinks he’ll wind up, but said he’d like to play for a contender and mentioned his familiarity with the Cardinals after spending the last two seasons in Arizona. The first of those seasons was going well until a leg injury landed him on injured reserve and opened the door for David Johnson to take hold of the job.

The Cardinals have moved Andre Ellington back to running back after a spell at receiver and they drafted T.J. Logan in the fifth round, which gives them options behind David Johnson on the rare occasions when they give the ball to a different back. If they like those options heading into the summer, the elder Johnson, who has 9,537 career rushing yards, may be looking elsewhere for a place to continue his career.