Complaint alleges Rex Ryan “grabbed at” alleged victim’s neck

Posted by Mike Florio on June 7, 2017, 10:42 PM EDT

Some more details have emerged regarding the criminal assault complaint filed against former NFL coaches Rex and Rob Ryan.

Via the Buffalo News, the alleged victim, 30-year-old Matthew Havel, makes specific accusations against Rex Ryan.

“He alleges that he saw the Ryans in Margaritaville on Broadway, went up to their table, and that after being there for more than an hour, Rex Ryan reached across and grabbed at his neck,” Metro Nashville Police Department public affairs manager Don Aaron said via email. “Havel alleges it was unprovoked.”

The video of the incident shows Rob, not Rex, grabbed an unidentified man by the throat. But Rob Ryan is listed only as a witness in the police report.