Cowboys move Chaz Green to LG with La’el Collins at RT

Posted by Charean Williams on June 7, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT

The Cowboys face a major change in their vaunted offensive line for the first time in three years. With Doug Free’s retirement, the Cowboys moved La’el Collins from left guard to right tackle at the beginning of their offseason program.

He had been expected to compete with Chaz Green for the starting job, but the Cowboys approached Green last week about moving to left guard. That means the Cowboys are satisfied with what they have seen from Collins at right tackle.

Green began working with the first team at left guard last week.

“I’m trying to get a starting role, working at left guard and working at right tackle some,” Green said via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “I’m just trying to prove I can be that guy.

“It’s an opportunity with the ones [first team]. I don’t care where I am. I just want to put my best foot forward and show that I cannot drop off when I’m out there and better yet help the team when I’m out there.”

Green, a third-round pick in 2015, has had more injuries than playing time in his career. He has played in four games with two starts. He missed most of last season with a sprained foot and a herniated disk in his back. Green underwent back surgery in December, forcing him to miss the start of the team’s offseason work.